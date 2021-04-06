Zacks Investment Research Lowers Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Beyond Air Inc. is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing a Nitric Oxide Generator and Delivery System. The company’s principal product is AirNOvent which is in clinical stage. Beyond Air Inc., formerly known as AIT Therapeutics Inc., is based in Garden City, New York. “

Get Beyond Air alerts:

Shares of XAIR opened at $5.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.91 and a 200 day moving average of $5.72. The company has a market cap of $120.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of -0.66. Beyond Air has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $9.57.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Beyond Air will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Beyond Air news, Director Robert Carey bought 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $96,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 131,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,082.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond Air in the fourth quarter worth about $581,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Beyond Air by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after buying an additional 38,899 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Beyond Air in the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Air during the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Air during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond Air

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled nitric oxide (NO) to treat respiratory infections, and gaseous NO to treat solid tumors. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of lung infections, persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc in June 2019.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beyond Air (XAIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.