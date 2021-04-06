Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Triterras Inc. is a fintech company. It is focused on trade and trade finance. The company launched and operates Kratos(TM) for commodity trading and trade finance platforms. Triterras Fintech Pte. Ltd., formerly known as Netfin Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Triterras alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TRIT. B. Riley reduced their target price on Triterras from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Northland Securities cut shares of Triterras from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Triterras from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Sunday, January 31st.

Shares of TRIT opened at $7.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.44. Triterras has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $15.45.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triterras in the 4th quarter valued at $2,140,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Triterras during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Triterras in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,314,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in Triterras in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,162,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Triterras in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,875,000.

About Triterras

Triterras, Inc operates as a fintech company. It operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Triterras (TRIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Triterras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triterras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.