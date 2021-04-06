Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Wedbush

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Sunday, PriceTargets.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tesla’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.55 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TSLA. Barclays raised their price target on Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $368.54.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $691.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,387.65, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla has a 52-week low of $99.59 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $682.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $619.25.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $837.74, for a total value of $1,047,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,128,739.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total value of $3,405,224.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,763,296.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,663 shares of company stock valued at $65,348,147 over the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

