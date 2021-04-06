LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. operates as a marketing technology company. It provides data foundation, digital transformation, consumer engagement, and online marketing and analysis services. LiveRamp Holdings Inc., formerly known as Acxiom Holdings, is based in AR, United States. “

RAMP has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $65.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.73.

Shares of LiveRamp stock opened at $53.60 on Friday. LiveRamp has a twelve month low of $28.87 and a twelve month high of $87.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.92 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.15.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $120.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that LiveRamp will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider James F. Arra sold 9,500 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $727,415.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,147,975.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RAMP. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in LiveRamp by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in LiveRamp by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

