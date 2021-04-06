Financial Survey: So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) versus Globant (NYSE:GLOB)

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) and So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.0% of Globant shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.4% of So-Young International shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Globant and So-Young International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globant $659.33 million 12.96 $54.01 million $1.76 121.30 So-Young International $165.42 million 6.24 $25.38 million N/A N/A

Globant has higher revenue and earnings than So-Young International.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Globant and So-Young International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Globant 0 4 5 0 2.56 So-Young International 0 1 3 0 2.75

Globant currently has a consensus price target of $221.88, indicating a potential upside of 3.93%. So-Young International has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 46.75%. Given So-Young International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe So-Young International is more favorable than Globant.

Profitability

This table compares Globant and So-Young International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globant 6.40% 10.92% 7.42% So-Young International 3.07% 1.42% 1.16%

Volatility and Risk

Globant has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, So-Young International has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Globant beats So-Young International on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Globant

Globant S.A. operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services. It also provides ePayments, content management systems, future commerce, eLearning, accessibility, web, native and hybrid applications, cross compiled, data strategy, insights, data as a product, data platforms, MLOps, blockchain, Internet of Things experience and consultancy, platform, hardware integration, intelligent automation, process mining, smart farming, image diagnosis, healthcare interoperability, genomics data processing, telemedicine and medical digital tech, patient journey, research and development, and precision medicine services. In addition, the company offers digital marketing, conversational interface, gaming, OTT, Cloud Ops Studio, Salesforce Studio, cybersecurity, and enterprise applications services; product strategy, management, and delivery services; and agile, automation, load and performance, AI, game, mobile, data testing, accessibility, media and OTT, and conversational interfaces testing services, as well as services over platforms. It serves medium-to large-sized companies operating in media and entertainment, professional services, technology and telecommunications, travel and hospitality, healthcare, banks, financial services and insurance, consumer, retail, and manufacturing industries. The company was formerly known as IT Outsourcing S.L. and changed its name to Globant S.A. in December 2012. Globant S.A. was founded in 2003 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

About So-Young International

So-Young International Inc. operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company facilitates research on medical aesthetic treatment trends; ratings and reviews on treatment experiences; and blogs under the name Beauty Diaries. It also provides reservation services in the areas of dermatology, dentistry and orthodontics, ophthalmology, physical examinations, gynecology, human papilloma virus vaccines, and postnatal care; Software as a Service; and guiding and consulting services through training programs for medical service providers. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 6,100 medical aesthetic service providers and 2,600 other consumption healthcare service providers on its platform. So-Young International Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

