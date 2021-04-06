Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $551.88 Million

Brokerages forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) will report sales of $551.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $530.00 million and the highest is $573.75 million. Affiliated Managers Group posted sales of $507.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will report full year sales of $2.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Affiliated Managers Group.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.38 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.52 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMG shares. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $108.50 to $172.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Affiliated Managers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.29.

In other news, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $145.53 per share, for a total transaction of $363,825.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,546,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $136.23 per share, for a total transaction of $544,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 136,026 shares in the company, valued at $18,530,821.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,401,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $95,843,000 after acquiring an additional 14,510 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,034,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,199,000 after acquiring an additional 34,880 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 791,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $80,491,000 after purchasing an additional 42,033 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 482,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,109,000 after purchasing an additional 118,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,790,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMG opened at $154.41 on Tuesday. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1 year low of $56.80 and a 1 year high of $155.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 66.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.28%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

