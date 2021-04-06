Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Advantage Solutions Inc. is a business solutions provider for consumer goods manufacturers and retailers. The company’s data and technology-enabled omnichannel solutions including sales, retail merchandising, business intelligence, digital commerce and a full suite of marketing services. Advantage Solutions Inc., formerly known as Conyers Park II Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

ADV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Advantage Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Advantage Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Advantage Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.17.

NASDAQ ADV opened at $12.39 on Friday. Advantage Solutions has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $13.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.32.

In related news, CEO Tanya L. Domier purchased 27,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.07 per share, for a total transaction of $301,657.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 27,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,657.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Kilts purchased 20,468 shares of Advantage Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $223,919.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,919.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 98,585 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,544.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Advantage Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,243,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Advantage Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $812,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Advantage Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $516,000. 95.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions Inc provides promotions agency services to clients worldwide. It offers sales agency, marketing agency, technology agency, retail agency, international, and business services. Advantage Solutions Inc was formerly known as Karman Holding Corp. and changed its name to Advantage Solutions Inc in March 2016.

