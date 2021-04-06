Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. is a remanufacturer, manufacturer and distributor of automotive aftermarket parts — including alternators, starters, wheel bearing and hub assemblies, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters and turbochargers utilized in imported and domestic passenger vehicles, light trucks and heavy-duty applications. In addition, the company designs and manufactures test equipment for performance, endurance and production testing of alternators, starters, electric motors, inverters and belt starter generators for both the OE and aftermarket. Motorcar Parts of America’s products are sold to automotive retail outlets and the professional repair market throughout the United States and Canada, with facilities located in California, Mexico, Malaysia and China, and administrative offices located in California, Tennessee, Mexico, Singapore, Malaysia and Canada. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. is headquartered in Torrance, CA. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPAA opened at $22.67 on Friday. Motorcar Parts of America has a one year low of $10.64 and a one year high of $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $432.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.13 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.97.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $122.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.93 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 10.44%. As a group, analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Duane Franklin Miller sold 3,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $82,487.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,963 shares in the company, valued at $216,814.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPAA. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 25.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 53,337 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 10,822 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,975,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,758,000 after acquiring an additional 61,464 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $748,000. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,126,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, and brake master cylinders; and diagnostics and other products, which consist of diagnostics systems and advanced power emulators that are used for development of electric vehicles and aerospace applications, as well as power electronic products for the development and production of electric vehicles and turbochargers.

