International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BTIG Research

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at BTIG Research in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $22.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 45.02% from the company’s current price.

IMXI has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of International Money Express from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMXI opened at $15.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $579.77 million, a PE ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.49 and its 200 day moving average is $15.45. International Money Express has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $18.69.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $99.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.00 million. International Money Express had a return on equity of 52.83% and a net margin of 8.65%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Money Express will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 23,168 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total transaction of $376,711.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,968 shares of company stock valued at $1,180,376. Corporate insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMXI. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in International Money Express by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Money Express by 406.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 6,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in International Money Express by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

