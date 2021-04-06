Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. is a community-based, full-service commercial bank holding company. The Bank offers a range of lending, depository and related financial services to commercial, industrial and governmental customers. ConnectOne provides secured and unsecured loans, mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, working capital loans, and real estate construction loans, as well as collection services, wire transfers, night depository, and lock box services. The Bank, through its subsidiary, provides financial services, including brokerage services, insurance and annuities, mutual funds and financial planning. It also offers various money market services. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Center Bancorp, Inc., is based in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CNOB. Piper Sandler started coverage on ConnectOne Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ConnectOne Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.70.

Shares of CNOB stock opened at $25.48 on Friday. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $28.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.41.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $64.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.38 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 21.17%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.00%.

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director Michael W. Kempner sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 355,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,998,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,733,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,101,000 after purchasing an additional 159,755 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 698,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,820,000 after buying an additional 123,470 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 390,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,737,000 after buying an additional 77,802 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 57,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 337,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,670,000 after acquiring an additional 51,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.12% of the company’s stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

