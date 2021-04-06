RPM International (RPM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 7th. Analysts expect RPM International to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 35.72%. RPM International’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect RPM International to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RPM International stock opened at $94.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.17. RPM International has a 1 year low of $58.53 and a 1 year high of $98.35. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RPM. Royal Bank of Canada lowered RPM International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $102.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Vertical Research upgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of RPM International from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. RPM International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

In other RPM International news, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 9,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total value of $820,716.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,828,305.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 8,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total transaction of $763,737.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About RPM International

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Specialty. The Industrial segment is the maintenance and protection products for roofing and waterproofing systems, flooring, passive fire protection, corrosion control, high-performance sealing and bonding solutions, infrastructure rehabilitation and repair, and other construction chemicals.

