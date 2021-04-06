Resources Connection (RGP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 7th. Analysts expect Resources Connection to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Resources Connection had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $153.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.32 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Resources Connection to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

Shares of RGP opened at $13.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $449.91 million, a PE ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 1.04. Resources Connection has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $14.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RGP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Resources Connection from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Resources Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.