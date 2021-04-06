Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Outset Medical Inc. is a medical technology company. Its Tablo(R) Hemodialysis System represents technological advancement enabling novel, transformational dialysis care in acute and home settings. Outset Medical Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Outset Medical from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:OM opened at $56.83 on Friday. Outset Medical has a 1-year low of $42.50 and a 1-year high of $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.77 and a current ratio of 11.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.73.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $17.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.79 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Outset Medical will post -9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Martin Vazquez sold 22,500 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $1,238,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,503.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 57,500 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $3,184,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,200,345.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,819 shares of company stock worth $5,568,597.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo, a dialysis machine that enables dialysis care in acute and chronic settings. The Tablo comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities.

