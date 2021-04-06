Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services. They specialize in transporting dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Pareto Securities raised shares of Diana Shipping from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Diana Shipping from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Diana Shipping from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $2.25 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Clarkson Capital raised their price target on shares of Diana Shipping from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.58.

DSX stock opened at $2.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.41. Diana Shipping has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $3.78.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $39.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 million. Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 78.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. Sell-side analysts expect that Diana Shipping will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 393.2% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 152,799 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 121,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 27.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 430,026 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 92,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 11, 2021, it operated a fleet of 37 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 11 Panamax), as well as one Panamax dry bulk vessel.

