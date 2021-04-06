Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Houlihan Lokey, Inc. is an investment bank which focuses on mergers and acquisitions, financings, financial restructurings and financial advisory services. The Company’s operating segments consist of Corporate Finance, encompassing M&A and capital markets advisory; Financial Restructuring both out-of-court and in formal bankruptcy or insolvency proceedings; Financial Advisory Services, including financial opinions and a variety of valuation services; and Strategic Consulting, which advises in the areas of strategy development, operations, and performance improvement. It operates primarily in the United States, Europe, Asia and Australia. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. is headquartered in LOS ANGELES, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research cut Houlihan Lokey from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $73.00 target price (down from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Shares of NYSE:HLI opened at $69.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.60. Houlihan Lokey has a 1-year low of $52.84 and a 1-year high of $73.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.68.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.77. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $537.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,071,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,710,000 after acquiring an additional 286,175 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,440,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,135,000 after buying an additional 90,487 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,274,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,657,000 after buying an additional 33,103 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,012,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,807,000 after buying an additional 62,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 921,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,977,000 after buying an additional 58,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

