Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $27.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Internet Initiative Japan Inc. offers a comprehensive range of Internet access services and Internet-related services to customers, including corporations and other Internet service providers, in Japan. The company offers its services via one of the largest Internet network backbones in Japan as well as between Japan and the United States. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Separately, Mizuho upgraded Internet Initiative Japan from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

OTCMKTS:IIJIY opened at $25.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.06 and a beta of 0.18. Internet Initiative Japan has a 12-month low of $14.75 and a 12-month high of $29.50.

Internet Initiative Japan Company Profile

Internet Initiative Japan Inc offers Internet connectivity, WAN, outsourcing, systems integration, and equipment sales services in Japan. It operates in two segments, Network Services and Systems Integration Business, and ATM Operation Business. The company's Internet connectivity services for enterprise include IP services and IIJ data center connectivity services, IIJ FiberAccess/F and IIJ DSL/F services, IIJ mobile services, and dial-up access services, as well as other Internet connectivity services comprising IIJ ISDN/F and IIJ line management/F services.

