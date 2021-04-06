British American Tobacco (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) Stock Price Up 3.4%

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) shares rose 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.78 and last traded at $38.78. Approximately 1,699 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 4,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.52.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.32 and its 200-day moving average is $36.52.

About British American Tobacco (OTCMKTS:BTAFF)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

