Gafisa (OTCMKTS:GFASY) Shares Up 4.4%

Gafisa S.A. (OTCMKTS:GFASY)’s stock price shot up 4.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.67 and last traded at $1.67. 545 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 6,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.70.

About Gafisa (OTCMKTS:GFASY)

Gafisa SA operates as a homebuilder under the Gafisa brand in Brazil. The company develops and sells residential units, such as luxury buildings with swimming pools, gyms, visitor parking, and other amenities for middle and upper-income customers; and entry-level buildings and house units. It also develops land subdivisions for sale; and provides construction, technical, and real estate management services to third parties.

