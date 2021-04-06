Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) Trading Down 2.7%

Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.44 and last traded at $0.46. Approximately 700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 11,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ortho Regenerative Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.48.

Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc, an orthopaedic and sports medicine biologics company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutic tissue repair devices to enhance the success rate of sports medicine surgeries in Canada. The company develops Ortho-R, a formulation for rotator cuff repair; and Ortho-M, a biopolymer for bioactive meniscus repair.

