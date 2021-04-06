Uniswap Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $512.11 Million (UNI)

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. Uniswap has a total market cap of $16.27 billion and approximately $512.11 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for $31.10 or 0.00052754 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000346 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000068 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 32.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 523,252,456 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here . Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog . The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni

Buying and Selling Uniswap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

