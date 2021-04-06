Colfax (NASDAQ:CFXA) Shares Up 1.7%

Colfax Co. (NASDAQ:CFXA)’s share price shot up 1.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $185.06 and last traded at $185.06. 2,326 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 34,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $181.98.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $186.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.36.

Get Colfax alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a $1.4375 dividend. This represents a $5.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colfax by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 397,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,272,000 after purchasing an additional 51,664 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Colfax by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 316,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,928,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Colfax by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 276,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,666,000 after acquiring an additional 36,500 shares during the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its position in shares of Colfax by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Colfax by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,375,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter.

Colfax Company Profile (NASDAQ:CFXA)

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.