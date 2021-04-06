Colfax (NASDAQ:CFXA) Shares Up 1.7%

Colfax Co. (NASDAQ:CFXA)’s share price shot up 1.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $185.06 and last traded at $185.06. 2,326 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 34,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $181.98.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $186.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.36.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a $1.4375 dividend. This represents a $5.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th.
Colfax Company Profile (NASDAQ:CFXA)
Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.
Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement
Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.