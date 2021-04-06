OZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) Trading 3.3% Higher

OZ Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) shares traded up 3.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.79 and last traded at $17.79. 626 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.23.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on OZ Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded OZ Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.73.

OZ Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, and processing of mineral projects in Australia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, nickel, iron oxide, zinc, and lead deposits. Its principal property is the Prominent Hill mine located in northern South Australia.

