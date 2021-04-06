Wesfarmers (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Trading 1.4% Higher

Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.81 and last traded at $20.61. 14,218 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 20,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.33.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WFAFY. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Wesfarmers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Wesfarmers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.84.

Wesfarmers Limited primarily engages in the retail business in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It is involved in the retail sale of building materials, and home and garden improvement products through its Bunnings stores; apparel, homewares, and general merchandise, including toys, leisure, entertainment, home, consumables, electrical products, and accessories; and office products and solutions, such as office supplies, technology, furniture, art supplies, education resources, and helpful services, including print and copy and on-site tech support through its 167 Officeworks stores.

