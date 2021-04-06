Tele Columbus (ETR:TC1) Shares Up 1.4%

Tele Columbus AG (ETR:TC1)’s share price shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €3.21 ($3.77) and last traded at €3.21 ($3.77). 171,227 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 145% from the average session volume of 69,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at €3.16 ($3.72).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TC1. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.90 ($3.41) price objective on shares of Tele Columbus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.30 ($2.71) price target on shares of Tele Columbus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €1.70 ($2.00) price target on shares of Tele Columbus and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $408.82 million and a PE ratio of -13.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 560.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €3.23 and its 200-day moving average price is €2.82.

Tele Columbus AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates fiber optic networks in Germany. The company operates in two segments, TV, and Internet and Telephony. The company offers analogue, digital TV, and radio broadcasting services. Its digital entertainment platform offers approximately 250 TV channels, and 60 digital radio stations.

