Amryt Pharma (LON:AMYT) Shares Down 2.9%

Amryt Pharma plc (LON:AMYT)’s stock price traded down 2.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 200 ($2.61) and last traded at GBX 200 ($2.61). 9,267 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 56,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 206 ($2.69).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

The company has a market capitalization of £358.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 209.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 202.16.

In other news, insider Ray Stafford bought 300,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 200 ($2.61) per share, for a total transaction of £600,200 ($784,165.14).

About Amryt Pharma (LON:AMYT)

Amryt Pharma plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

