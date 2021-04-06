The Singing Machine (OTCMKTS:SMDM) Trading Down 0.1%

The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMDM) was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.41. Approximately 21,650 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 28,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $16.01 million, a P/E ratio of -40.96 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.35.

About The Singing Machine (OTCMKTS:SMDM)

The Singing Machine Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, marketing, and distribution of consumer karaoke audio equipment, toy products, accessories, music, and audio consumer electronic products. It offers classic karaoke machines that incorporate traditional karaoke features, such as CD+G playback, echo, voice control, sound enhancement, built-in monitors, A/V out connections to TV for scrolling lyrics, and microphone inputs, as well as built-in cameras, Bluetooth, and recording functions.

