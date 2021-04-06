Brokerages Expect Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Will Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s earnings. Aerojet Rocketdyne posted earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will report full year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aerojet Rocketdyne.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Truist Financial lowered shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Truist lowered shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.83.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hemington Wealth Management bought a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 4th quarter valued at $2,542,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 4th quarter valued at $2,896,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 4th quarter valued at $3,202,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 15,774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 4th quarter valued at $10,015,000.

NYSE:AJRD traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $47.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,125,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,671. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 1 year low of $32.15 and a 1 year high of $53.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20 and a beta of 0.49.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

