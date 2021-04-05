Contentos (COS) Price Hits $0.0421 on Major Exchanges

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 5th. Contentos has a market cap of $125.10 million and $33.73 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Contentos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0421 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Contentos has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.86 or 0.00054051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00019652 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004123 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.17 or 0.00670457 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.44 or 0.00073698 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00029361 BTC.

Contentos Profile

Contentos (CRYPTO:COS) is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,990,144,695 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,232,032 coins. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Contentos’ official website is www.contentos.io . Contentos’ official message board is medium.com/contentos-io . Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “COSS stands for Crypto-One-Stop-Solution and represents a platform, which encompasses all features of a digital economical system based on cryptocurrency. The COSS system consists of a payment gateway / POS, an exchange, a merchant list, market cap rankings, a marketplace, an e-wallet, various coin facilities, and a mobile platform. The COSS platform unifies all transactional aspects that are usually managed by means of FIAT money and offers multiple cryptocurrency-related services in one place. COS token generates an entire cryptocurrency portfolio to its holders derived from fees within the COSS system when cryptocurrency transactions take place.COS token holders are rewarded with payouts in all cryptocurrencies supported at coss.io for utilizing the platform and the exchange. Paying the trading fees with COS will earn the user a 25% discount on the trading fees. COS used as fees will be included in the FSA on COSS.IO “

Buying and Selling Contentos

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contentos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Contentos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

