QANplatform Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $357.00 (QARK)

QANplatform (CURRENCY:QARK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. During the last seven days, QANplatform has traded up 37.9% against the dollar. QANplatform has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and $357.00 worth of QANplatform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QANplatform coin can currently be bought for $0.0784 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00054096 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00019644 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004116 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.77 or 0.00672893 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.43 or 0.00073656 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00029317 BTC.

QANplatform Coin Profile

QANplatform is a coin. QANplatform’s total supply is 333,333,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,057,960 coins. QANplatform’s official Twitter account is @QANplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QANplatform is qanplatform.com . The official message board for QANplatform is medium.com/@qanplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “QANplatform is a quantum-resistant hybrid blockchain platform enables developers and enterprises to rapidly switch to QANplatform or build software applications and run business processes on blockchain by providing a powerful software toolkit. The QAN blockchain platform toolkit includes: open-source code, private and public blockchain, easy setup, fast deployment, simple migration, multi-language development, online developer academy, community support, fast data transactions, low hardware and energy cost, quantum computing resistant security QARK is an ERC-20 Ethereum utility token, an essential part of QAN's platform, with the following functions: Generic smart contract developers get QARK after their code is being reused by the Specific Smart Contract Developers. All developers pay for their smart contract deployment in QARK. Specific smart contract developers pay a fraction of the full price as a license fee to the Generic Smart Contract Developers in QARK. Validator pays a deposit fee in QARK to enter the pool of validators who have the right to validate the following block. Full node providers get a reward in QARK for giving access to their storage for the blocks to be validated (tokens generated by the network), in proportion to the storage actually used by the blocks. Smart contract users pay for transaction fees. Fees are fixed in FIAT, long term predictable. (All operations which modify data require payment of a transaction fee.) “

QANplatform Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QANplatform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QANplatform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QANplatform using one of the exchanges listed above.

