Insider Selling: MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Insider Sells 405 Shares of Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) insider Thomas Bull sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.29, for a total value of $114,732.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,182,790.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of MDB stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $289.60. 1,587,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 887,046. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $333.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $311.71. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.21 and a 12-month high of $428.96. The stock has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.42 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46.
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. The firm had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDB. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on MongoDB from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Argus upgraded MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $406.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group started coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.00.
MongoDB Company Profile
MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
