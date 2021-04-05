Insider Selling: MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Insider Sells 405 Shares of Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) insider Thomas Bull sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.29, for a total value of $114,732.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,182,790.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of MDB stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $289.60. 1,587,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 887,046. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $333.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $311.71. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.21 and a 12-month high of $428.96. The stock has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.42 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. The firm had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its holdings in MongoDB by 13,944.9% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 9,928,800 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,895,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,179,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in MongoDB by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,105,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,954,000 after acquiring an additional 554,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDB. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on MongoDB from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Argus upgraded MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $406.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group started coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.00.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

