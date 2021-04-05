Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $15.50

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.50 and last traded at $15.50, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.50.

BIOVF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Danske downgraded shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.06. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.68.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $532.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.57 million. As a group, analysts predict that Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and genetic and metabolic diseases. The company offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Doptelet for chemotherapy induced thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still's disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.

