Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CEO Sells $75,000.00 in Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CEO Tien Tzuo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $75,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Tien Tzuo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zuora alerts:

On Tuesday, March 16th, Tien Tzuo sold 10,000 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $150,200.00.

On Friday, January 22nd, Tien Tzuo sold 25,000 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $375,000.00.

NYSE:ZUO remained flat at $$14.99 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,068,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,406. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Zuora, Inc. has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $17.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.72 and a beta of 2.20.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.35% and a negative net margin of 27.34%. The business had revenue of $79.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZUO. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Zuora from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZUO. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Zuora by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora during the third quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP bought a new stake in Zuora in the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to orient order-to-revenue operations.

Recommended Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.