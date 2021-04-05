Juventus Fan Token (JUV) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.20 Million

Juventus Fan Token (CURRENCY:JUV) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 5th. One Juventus Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $14.34 or 0.00024355 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Juventus Fan Token has a market cap of $18.87 million and $2.20 million worth of Juventus Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Juventus Fan Token has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00054261 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00019706 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004099 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.59 or 0.00671869 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.37 or 0.00073660 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00029082 BTC.

About Juventus Fan Token

JUV is a coin. Juventus Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,315,932 coins. Juventus Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/juventus . Juventus Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios . Juventus Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokens are generally assets that can represent proof of ownership or even membership. As tokens are already being used for a wide range of purposes, many specialized blockchains have been developed with native intent to support tokens, the most common of which is currently Ethereum and their ERC standard tokens. Socios.com is an app for football (soccer) fans, where users acquire voting rights to influence the clubs they support by acquiring club-specific Fan tokens. Chiliz ($CHZ) is an ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum blockchain that serves as the digital currency for the chiliZ and Socios.com platform. In launching their platform, alongside other sports blockchain ventures, a new category of token has emerged?—?the Fan Token. Once onboard the Socios.com platform, yet to-be-announced club partners host what has been called a Fan Token Offering (FTO). Fans must purchase $CHZ via a cryptocurrency exchange in order to acquire Fan Tokens. These tokens?—?which are specific to a team or club?—?are a finite, digital asset that provide access to an encrypted ledger of voting and membership rights ownership. Established in 1897, Juventus FC has become a powerhouse in both Serie A and international competition. As of 2020, the club boasts 50 domestic and 11 international titles. The 2 time UEFA Champions League winners – a twin highlight of their many accolades – have a reputation for aggressive expansion and growth, as well as being a consistent threat on the pitch season in and season out. “

Juventus Fan Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juventus Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Juventus Fan Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Juventus Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

