Spiking Hits Market Cap of $1.64 Million (SPIKE)

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded 117.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Spiking has a total market capitalization of $1.64 million and approximately $897.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spiking coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Spiking has traded down 53.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Spiking alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00054261 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00019706 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004099 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $395.59 or 0.00671869 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.37 or 0.00073660 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00029082 BTC.

Spiking Profile

Spiking is a coin. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 coins. The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spiking is spiking.com . Spiking’s official message board is blog.spiking.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Spiking is a decentralized online platform that provides the tools to follow the “Big Whales” trade movements. By leveraging smart contracts on the Blockchain, the Spiking Platform allows its users to mirror the trading activity of any whale and follow their own trading accounts directly. Spiking provides the assistance of RoboBull — the platform proprietary AI Robot. RoboBull is an intelligent portfolio management manager that applies artificial intelligence to create a portfolio of different whales based on the trader’s risk/reward ratio. Spike Wallet will be the platform's native digital-wallet and will support Fiat currency, SPIKE, BTC or ETH tokens. SPIKE token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Spiking and it will be the token that powers the Spiking Platform. “

Buying and Selling Spiking

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spiking should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spiking using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SPIKEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Spiking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spiking and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.