Thomas D. Schwenger Sells 822 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Stock

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total value of $218,635.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,039,353.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of VEEV stock traded down $4.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $263.57. 1,016,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,003,122. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $279.16. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.87 and a 1-year high of $325.54. The firm has a market cap of $39.92 billion, a PE ratio of 123.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group raised Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.04.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

