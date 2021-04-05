Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Insider Tony West Sells 6,500 Shares

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $372,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 189,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,837,779.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Tony West also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

On Friday, January 15th, Tony West sold 40,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $2,271,600.00.

Shares of UBER stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,435,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,180,953. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.27 and a 200-day moving average of $49.48. The stock has a market cap of $106.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 1.60. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.93 and a twelve month high of $64.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,006,738 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,222,343,000 after buying an additional 20,549,153 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 40,518,248 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,066,431,000 after buying an additional 6,268,645 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 34,833,403 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,776,504,000 after buying an additional 14,728,949 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 27,681,399 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,411,751,000 after buying an additional 12,142,683 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 19,652,179 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,002,261,000 after buying an additional 1,884,277 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.