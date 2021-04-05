Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) CEO Sells $2,127,500.00 in Stock

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $2,127,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,983,658. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Helen Torley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total value of $2,309,500.00.

On Monday, February 1st, Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $2,392,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HALO traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.93. The company had a trading volume of 724,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,392. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.87. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $56.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 268.31 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 16.36, a current ratio of 18.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.06). Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The company had revenue of $121.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,481,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $789,337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272,072 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,238,000 after purchasing an additional 127,379 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,243,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,825,000 after purchasing an additional 235,691 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,472,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,873,000 after purchasing an additional 753,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,870.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,246,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HALO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.15.

Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

