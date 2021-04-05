Insider Selling: Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Director Sells 11,202 Shares of Stock

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Director Julius Knowles sold 11,202 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.89, for a total transaction of $659,685.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Julius Knowles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, Julius Knowles sold 27,151 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $1,630,960.57.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Julius Knowles sold 12,327 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total transaction of $707,076.72.

On Monday, March 1st, Julius Knowles sold 12,979 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total transaction of $818,845.11.

On Thursday, February 18th, Julius Knowles sold 28,617 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $1,741,916.79.

On Thursday, February 11th, Julius Knowles sold 11,561 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $749,384.02.

KROS stock traded up $1.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.40. 109,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,375. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.10 and a 52-week high of $88.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.05.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.08. On average, equities research analysts expect that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $50.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $42.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keros Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KROS. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Keros Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Keros Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Keros Therapeutics by 10.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Keros Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Keros Therapeutics by 886.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

