Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Director David A. Duffield Sells 196,548 Shares

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Director David A. Duffield sold 196,548 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.42, for a total value of $50,005,742.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Workday stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $255.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,071,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,166. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $253.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.51. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.99 and a 12 month high of $282.77. The company has a market capitalization of $61.97 billion, a PE ratio of -136.36 and a beta of 1.59.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Loop Capital raised Workday from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Workday from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. OTR Global raised Workday to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Workday in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.22.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

