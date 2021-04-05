CoinFi (COFI) Trading Up 72.9% Over Last Week

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded up 57.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 5th. In the last seven days, CoinFi has traded up 72.9% against the US dollar. One CoinFi token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinFi has a total market cap of $2.98 million and approximately $362,971.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.00 or 0.00054379 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00019753 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004116 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $396.76 or 0.00674212 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.21 or 0.00073431 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00028932 BTC.

CoinFi Profile

CoinFi is a token. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 tokens. CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CoinFi is medium.com/coinfi . The official website for CoinFi is www.coinfi.com

Buying and Selling CoinFi

