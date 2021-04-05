Wrapped BNB (WBNB) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $786.38 Million

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Over the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 34.7% higher against the US dollar. One Wrapped BNB token can now be bought for $369.94 or 0.00628241 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $1.96 billion and approximately $786.38 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wrapped BNB alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.02 or 0.00076452 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 36% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001479 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.05 or 0.00300669 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00005755 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.31 or 0.00104122 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.92 or 0.00772553 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded 102.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00003937 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00028555 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 5,298,164 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.