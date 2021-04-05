NEST Protocol Price Up 50.7% Over Last Week (NEST)

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. NEST Protocol has a total market cap of $126.80 million and $37.12 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NEST Protocol has traded up 50.7% against the dollar. One NEST Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0633 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.02 or 0.00054373 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00019713 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004111 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.99 or 0.00670781 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.30 or 0.00073537 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00028938 BTC.

NEST Protocol Profile

NEST Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,002,668,818 coins. The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org . NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST . NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

NEST Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEST Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEST Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

