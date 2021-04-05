MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $180.84 Million

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be bought for about $16.87 or 0.00028611 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market cap of $180.84 million and approximately $12,601.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.05 or 0.00452873 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00005982 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,605.20 or 0.04418035 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000145 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000192 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000051 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About MimbleWimbleCoin

MWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,718,979 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

