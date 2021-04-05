Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Brokerages expect Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) to report $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Rattler Midstream’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.29. Rattler Midstream reported earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will report full year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.16. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Rattler Midstream.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $109.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.46 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RTLR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Rattler Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.41.

Shares of RTLR stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.83. 189,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,383. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Rattler Midstream has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $11.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 4.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RTLR. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 33,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,289,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,702,000 after purchasing an additional 642,597 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 56,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,297,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,261,000 after buying an additional 246,517 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Rattler Midstream by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 89,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 16,145 shares during the last quarter. 24.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

