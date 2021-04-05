Fyooz (FYZ) Price Tops $1.27 on Exchanges

Fyooz (CURRENCY:FYZ) traded down 14% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 5th. Fyooz has a market capitalization of $7.95 million and $345,417.00 worth of Fyooz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fyooz token can currently be bought for approximately $1.27 or 0.00002147 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Fyooz has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.54 or 0.00076717 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 36.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.56 or 0.00295758 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00005654 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.14 or 0.00101318 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $462.56 or 0.00779236 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded up 102.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00003940 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00029042 BTC.

Fyooz Token Profile

Fyooz’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,234,625 tokens. Fyooz’s official website is www.fyooz.io

Buying and Selling Fyooz

