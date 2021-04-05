VectivBio Holding AG (VECT) Plans to Raise $128 Million in April 9th IPO

VectivBio Holding AG (VECT) is planning to raise $128 million in an initial public offering on Friday, April 9th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 7,500,000 shares at a price of $16.00-$18.00 per share.

The company has a market-cap of $578.2 million.

BofA Securities, SVB Leerink and Credit Suisse acted as the underwriters for the IPO and LifeSci Capital was co-manager.

VectivBio Holding AG provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative treatments for severe rare conditions for which there is a significant unmet medical need. Our product pipeline is focused on rare gastrointestinal, or GI, disorders. Our product candidate, apraglutide, is a next generation, long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2, or GLP-2, which we are developing as a differentiated therapeutic for a range of rare GI diseases, with an initial focus on short bowel syndrome, or SBS. Based on our preclinical and clinical data to date, we believe that apraglutide has the potential to advance the treatment of SBS intestinal failure. Apraglutide is being evaluated in a global Phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with SBS-IF. SBS is a malabsorption disorder caused by the loss of functional small intestine; symptoms include diarrhea, dehydration, malnutrition and weight loss. SBS occurs in adults as a consequence of irreparable GI damage caused by physical trauma, Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis, ischemia or cancer resulting in surgery to remove large portions of the small intestine or colon. “.

VectivBio Holding AG was founded in 2019 and has 25 employees. The company is located at Aeschenvorstadt 36 4051 Basel Switzerland and can be reached via phone at +41 61 551 30 30.

