Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) CTO Sells $44,166.40 in Stock

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $44,166.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 39,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,164.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:WORK traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.48. 3,206,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,642,919. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.52 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.60 and a 1 year high of $44.57.

Get Slack Technologies alerts:

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $250.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.31 million. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carret Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Slack Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Slack Technologies by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 4,563 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Slack Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Slack Technologies by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 238,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,072,000 after buying an additional 35,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Slack Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,978,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WORK. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Slack Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.16.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Recommended Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.