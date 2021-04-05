Spectrum (SPT) Price Up 49.7% This Week

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 5th. In the last week, Spectrum has traded 49.7% higher against the dollar. Spectrum has a total market cap of $56,543.93 and approximately $3,493.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectrum coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.97 or 0.00382950 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000100 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003412 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005049 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Spectrum Coin Profile

SPT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Spectrum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

