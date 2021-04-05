Obee Network (OBEE) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $14,136.00

Obee Network (CURRENCY:OBEE) traded up 11% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Obee Network has a total market capitalization of $43,725.06 and approximately $14,136.00 worth of Obee Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Obee Network has traded up 17.9% against the dollar. One Obee Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Obee Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.77 or 0.00077224 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 39.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001502 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $176.42 or 0.00297658 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005645 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.63 or 0.00100610 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $464.60 or 0.00783876 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded up 107.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004083 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00028621 BTC.

Obee Network Token Profile

Obee Network’s total supply is 11,967,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,086,084 tokens. Obee Network’s official website is obee.info . The official message board for Obee Network is medium.com/@ObeeNetwork

Obee Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obee Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Obee Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Obee Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “OBEEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Obee Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Obee Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.