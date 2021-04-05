YEE (YEE) Price Tops $0.0039

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 5th. One YEE token can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, YEE has traded 30.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. YEE has a market cap of $5.27 million and $3.36 million worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00054888 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00019558 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004176 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.13 or 0.00675093 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000047 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.71 or 0.00073749 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00028940 BTC.

About YEE

YEE (CRYPTO:YEE) is a token. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . YEE’s official website is www.yeefoundation.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Yee team are striving to construct a YeeChain system supporting fast transaction and high-efficiency storage on the basis of current blockchain technology, and on top of YeeChain, they are updating YeeNet to be a decentralized distributed cloud communication network supporting peer-to-peer, groups, live broadcasting and Internet of Things(IoT). In the beginning stage, Yee will be operated on a public Ethereum network. Yee team will define the whole set of frameworks including YeeChain, YeeNet, YeeCall/YeeWallet/YeeStore and the ecosystems built on it as Yee. Yee will be a blockchain-based cloud communications infrastructure and decentralized social ecosystem. “

YEE Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YEE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

